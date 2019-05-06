NYC Toddler Dies Inside Burning Audi A6 After Doors Were Chained Shut, Dad Ran Away

New York firefighters pulled a three-year-old girl from a burning Audi A6 sedan in Queens on Sunday night after her father (who was driving) ran away from the fire, reports the New York Post.

Officials were called to the scene after receiving reports that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of Baisley Boulevard near John F. Kennedy International Airport late Sunday. The toddler was reportedly locked in the back seat of the sedan with its doors chained shut and windows rolled up.

Eventually, the heat from the fire melted one of the interior door handles and allowed firefighters to remove the child from the burning car. Shortly thereafter, the child's 39-year-old father emerged from the front seat of the vehicle and took off running. A bystander directed the man to a nearby lake where he jumped in to douse the flames.