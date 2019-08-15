Buy This Safari-Style 1975 Ferrari 308 GT4 and Become an Off-Road Celebrity
Lifted suspension, all-terrain tires, and a quad-cam Ferrari V-8? Yeah, go ahead and sign us up.
When you picture a classic Ferrari, thoughts may point toward the iconic F40 or 250 GTO. Seldom is the 308 GT4 the first vehicle to come to mind, but perhaps that will change after being presented with this radical example of a modified exotic.
Say hello to this 1975 Ferrari 308 GT4 Safari currently being offered on Bring a Trailer. This rare example of a '70s Italian sports car has been converted into a toy that's abandoned the mundane life of pavement and traded it in for the outdoors.
The project began roughly six months ago when a Texas dealership saved the Ferrari from an existence of mediocrity in California. Almost immediately, the two-tone coupe began undergoing changes that would promote its new active lifestyle, including custom front and rear bumpers, a signature whip antenna, custom 15-inch Corsa Velocita wheels, and large 205/70 Michelin XWX tires (with a matching spare tucked away in the car's front trunk). Lastly, coilover suspension from a 308 GTB was fitted to give the car its raised ride height.
While the 308 GT4 is typically seen with an all but unusable rear seat, this particular example was ordered with the rear seats deleted from the factory. The interior was reupholstered and the car's factory red carpeting has been reconditioned.
A Repa four-point harness was installed for the remaining two front seats, and a harness bar was properly fitted in the rear of the car. Other minor interior tweaks were made, like aluminum pedals, a CB radio, and a fire extinguisher mounted to the harness bar.
The seller has included a video of the Ferrari driving around town. While it might not show much more than the car's interior, it does offer the viewer a glimpse at the car's mechanical orchestra. Satisfying clicks of a dog-legged, gated shifter can be heard while the slight whine of the gearbox complements the rumble of the 3.0-liter quad-cam V-8 just perfectly.
Unsurprisingly, the Safari feels like it would be right at home parked next to a Lancia Stratos—and there's a good reason for that. Both slant-nose cars were designed by Italian coachbuilding firm, Bertone. In fact, the head designer, Marcello Gandini, was the mastermind behind other classic bodies like the Lamborghini Countach, first-generation BMW 5 Series, Renault 5 Turbo, and even the original Bugatti EB 110 prototypes.
I never imagined that I'd ever mutter these words, but if you're looking for a Stratos on a budget, this safari Ferrari might just be for you.
