Buy This Safari-Style 1975 Ferrari 308 GT4 and Become an Off-Road Celebrity

When you picture a classic Ferrari, thoughts may point toward the iconic F40 or 250 GTO. Seldom is the 308 GT4 the first vehicle to come to mind, but perhaps that will change after being presented with this radical example of a modified exotic.

via Bring a Trailer

Say hello to this 1975 Ferrari 308 GT4 Safari currently being offered on Bring a Trailer. This rare example of a '70s Italian sports car has been converted into a toy that's abandoned the mundane life of pavement and traded it in for the outdoors. The project began roughly six months ago when a Texas dealership saved the Ferrari from an existence of mediocrity in California. Almost immediately, the two-tone coupe began undergoing changes that would promote its new active lifestyle, including custom front and rear bumpers, a signature whip antenna, custom 15-inch Corsa Velocita wheels, and large 205/70 Michelin XWX tires (with a matching spare tucked away in the car's front trunk). Lastly, coilover suspension from a 308 GTB was fitted to give the car its raised ride height.

While the 308 GT4 is typically seen with an all but unusable rear seat, this particular example was ordered with the rear seats deleted from the factory. The interior was reupholstered and the car's factory red carpeting has been reconditioned.

