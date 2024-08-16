The Lamborghini Temerario Is a 907-HP V8 Huracan Successor That Revs to 10K

The entire automotive world collectively groaned when Lamborghini announced it would eventually drop its beloved 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 for a hybrid V8. It seemed like Lamborghini was just bending to more stringent European emissions regulations, rather than developing something truly worthy of the brand’s heritage and reputation. But boy, were we all wrong.

Yes, the new Lamborghini Temerario has a twin-turbo, hybrid V8 but it also uses three axial-flux motors, makes 907 horsepower, and revs to 10,000 rpm. For the record, that’s nearly 2,000 rpm higher than the old free-breathing V10.

The engine itself is a 4.0-liter, flat-plane crank, 180-degree, twin-turbo screamer, which makes 788 hp by itself between 9,000-9,750 rpm, and 538 lb-ft of torque between 4,000-7,000 rpm. One of the electric motors is sandwiched between the V8 and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and is used to fill in the torque gap under 4,000 rpm. Two additional motors sit at the front axle, powering the front wheels to make the Temerario all-wheel drive. The motors get their juice from a narrow 3.8-kWh battery pack that sits in the central tunnel of the all-aluminum chassis.

Lamborghini

With its combined 907 hp, Lamborghini claims the Temerario can hit 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 213 mph. And despite having a hybrid system with batteries and three electric motors, its dry weight is 3,725 pounds. Full curb weight, fluids, and all will likely still be under 4,000 pounds, which isn’t too shabby for a hybrid all-wheel-drive supercar with a big V8.

The Temerario is a plug-in hybrid, too. That means you can recharge it at home, which takes about 30 minutes from a standard wall plug. In its dedicated “Hybrid” mode, it can even drive solely under electric power, during which it has just 187 horsepower. The “Recharge” mode allows the V8 to top up the battery as quickly as possible, while only using 715 of its available output. The third powertrain mode, “Performance,” gives you the maximum power possible from both the engine and its electric motors.

It wouldn’t be a hybrid supercar without even more modes, though. So in addition to those three powertrain configurations, the Temerario has five driving profiles. There are the usual Strada, Sport, and Corsa modes, but Lamborghini’s added two new ones: Città and Corsa Plus. The former means “City” in Italian and it’s made for exactly that—calmly cruising around urban centers—and can only be used with either the Hybrid or Recharge powertrain modes. Corsa Plus is the typical full-beans performance mode but with ESC off, and it also allows launch control. There’s also a Drift Mode, that has three levels of yaw angle allowance. The first is a beginner’s mode while the third should be left to the pros.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini nailed the design, too. Since the Temerario replaces the Huracan rather than the bonkers Aventador, it’s aggressive but restrained for a Lambo. Its nose is pointy and incredibly low to the ground, it has super squinty headlights, and its silhouette is that of a big wedge: classic Lamborghini. I also really like the cutouts in the rear bumper for the rear wheels, showcasing just how massive the tires are.

Inside, however, things are pretty calm by Lambo standards. The center screen is vertically oriented and cantilevered over the center console, the steering wheel is sporty but not as angular or hexagonal as the Huracan’s, and the gauge screen sits in a standalone housing that looks tacked onto the dash. There’s a little screen for the passenger, too, a la Ferrari. It all actually seems kind of nice and luxurious, without the drama of past Lamborghinis. I’m sure there will be more extreme versions that turn the cabin into a carbon fiber-lined penalty box very soon, though.

Bridgestone makes the stock tires for the Temerario, with Potenza Sport run-flat and Potenza Race options available. However, there’s also a specific Blizzak LM005 winter tire available, so customers in climates with snowy winters can still enjoy 10,000 rpm in the powder.

Lamborghini

As I get older, it’s easy to become jaded by uber-expensive supercars designed only for the filthy rich that will barely drive them. For that reason, it was easy to roll my eyes at the idea of the hybrid Temerario. However, Lamborghini has over-delivered here. Sure, the engineers in Sant’Agata were forced to downsize, turbocharge, and hybridize their powertrain like everyone else, but they did so while also increasing the revs and the engine-specific power. The Lamborghini spirit seems alive and well, indeed.

