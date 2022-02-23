NHTSA Forces Recall of 4,800 Lamborghini Huracans Over Missing Screw Cap

As some of the last Aventadors ever made tragically burn in the middle of the Atlantic, more Lamborghini-related trouble has brewed albeit with much, much lower stakes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Lamborghini is being forced to recall precisely 4,796 Huracans from model years 2015 through 2020 over the absence of a "blanking cap" that's supposed to cover a screw within the headlight assembly.

Per the NHTSA doc, this opens up the risk of owners reaching in and adjusting the headlights themselves, which may cause glare for other drivers, which inherently poses a safety risk, however small.

"The horizontal aim adjustment of the subject beams is possible due to the absence of a blanking cap over the beam horizontal adjustment screw," the defect description reads. "The customers can reach the horizontal adjustment screw and make the horizontal adjustment by themselves. Improper horizontal aim may result in glare to other motorists/road users, reduced visibility on one of the sides of the road, and reduced down-road visibility. Increasing the risk of a crash."