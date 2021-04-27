Watch This U-Haul Truck Parking Attempt End in Complete and Total Disaster

The footage , which features your average U-Haul moving truck, shows the driver attempting to enter a parking garage and promptly getting caught up in a crappy situation. Of course, things went from bad to worse for them, and the result of their snafu is a now-viral video.

U-Hauls are all the rage now that they're the only rental cars people can afford in touristy hotspots, but tooling around in these big box trucks can sometimes catch drivers off guard. At least, that's the case in this viral video that's been making the rounds on social media this week.

The U-Haul's adventure within the garage occurred on April 9, according to the date on the security camera footage that captured the incident. At the beginning of the two-minute clip, the U-Haul—which appears to be a mid-size 15-footer—enters the garage like normal. The issue is most U-Haul-sized trucks do not fit into parking garages, unbeknownst to the driver of the vehicle. He would've known this if he read the height limit sign that was swept up over the top of the vehicle near the beginning of the clip.

Also, it's my experience that all moving trucks feature a sticker on the visor (and even sometimes on the dash itself) reminding drivers of the truck's height.

After getting in, the driver soon encounters what the signs could've warned him about; the garage's ceiling and sprinkler system. Some commenters on the video thought this was a sewage pipe due to the liquid's color, but this is not so. Water in sprinkler systems can often sit for months or years before it actually gets deployed, meaning it has plenty of time to get positively filthy within the plumbing of the system. That's why it looks, well, like poop.