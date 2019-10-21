Famously Low '11-Foot-8' Bridge Will Be Raised by Eight Inches to Stop the Carnage

The days of wasting time watching countless trucks wreck themselves at the famous 11-foot-8 bridge in Durham, North Carolina have come to an end. The city's transportation department confirmed via Twitter that it will be closing down the area to raise the famously low bridge in the coming weeks.

The HuffPost reports that the bridge’s clearance will be raised by eight inches to a new total of 12 feet and four inches. That’s about as tall as it can go without further construction involving another crossing, according to Durham DOT spokesperson Bill Judge.