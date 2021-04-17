Some of Porsche’s Rarest Models Can Be Found at This Dealer’s Museum-Like Exhibit

If you headed over to the Wunderground now, you’d see the 1.6-liter pushrod-powered 1964 356 "C" Coupe that generated a respectable 95 horsepower. And a 1948 Gmund Speedster reproduction, one of 16 built for Porsche campaigns in the 1970s.

I’m intrigued by the 1965 Porsche 356SC sunroof coupe, which caused a fair amount of consternation during the creation process. Designers at Karmann insisted on a sunroof while engineers couldn’t understand why anyone would want to punch a hole in the vehicle, altering its structural integrity. This one was equipped with a 1.6-liter pushrod making 95 horsepower; compare that to a 2021 Porsche 911 Valencia California, which would smoke it with a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder powerplant and 443 horsepower.

Speed and quickness for newer models keep ratcheting up across the board, but the vintage models are pieces of art on their own. This is a gorgeous collection worth stopping to see, and then pop over to the Petersen to visit their new supercar collection while you're nearby.

