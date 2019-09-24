Top Gear's Celebrity-Driven 'Reasonably Priced Car' Is Headed to Auction

If you’re a big fan of the Vauxhall Astra, Top Gear UK, celebrities, or all the above, then this will certainly pique your interest. The world’s most famous Astra hatchback, the one that served as the star car in the show’s “Star in a Reasonably Priced Car” celebrity lap segment, is up for sale.

After being loaned to the Top Gear UK production team by General Motors for use in the show, the 1.6-liter gasoline Astra was sold off to one private owner about a year ago following its retirement from duty, according to its V5C ownership log.