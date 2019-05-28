Top Gear Season 27 Trailer Looks Good, In Case Anyone Still Cares

As The Grand Tour retires its studio-based car show schtick for an upcoming, road trips-only fourth season, the crew back at Top Gear are soldiering on with its 27th series with the old three-guys-in-cars format pioneered by Clarkson, Hammond, and May.

In case you haven't been paying attention—and we honestly can't blame you if you haven't—TG has replaced Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid with a couple of dudes named Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness. Our dear friend Chris Harris keeps his spot on the presenting team, a gig he's been rocking since the show's first post-fracas reinvention in 2016.

If you're located anywhere outside of the U.K., there's a good chance Flintoff and McGuinness's names would have elicited a "Who?" Well, according to the internet Flintoff is a former cricket player while McGuinness is a comedian. More crucially, both are apparently well-seasoned in the art of being on TV, both boasting television filmographies dozens of shows deep.

However, their credentials as car people outside of owning a handful of expensive rides as the rich and famous are wont do (as well as how exactly one gets the name Freddie from Andrew) remain a mystery. Despite this, the trailer for Top Gear's upcoming run starring the new-new trio looks...reasonably entertaining, I guess.