BBC Denies Canceling ‘Top Gear’ as Rumors Swirl

The car world went into a frenzy as rumors that Top Gear was officially canceled stormed the internet. The legendary TV show, which has survived several revivals and still stands on the years which Jeremy Clarkson and Andy Wilman headed the show, was put into hiatus after presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was seriously injured in a crash while filming. Now, the BBC has denied the reports of the show’s cancellation.

According to The Independent, the BBC hasn’t made a decision on the show’s future. A spokesperson with the BBC said, “A decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in due course with BBC Content.” Even as the rumors reached a fever pitch on Friday night, the show’s three presenters Chris Harris (formerly of /DRIVE), Paddy McGuinness, and Flintoff, remained silent.

Flintoff was seen for the first time after his crash. Getty

Top Gear has been on hiatus for ten months following Flintoff’s crash, which was reportedly a “horrific” rollover in a Morgan Super 3. Flintoff’s son Corey said his father was “lucky to be alive” and described the crash as “pretty nasty.” The former cricketer was airlifted from the scene and treated for broken ribs and facial injuries. Flintoff has only recently made his first public appearances, where he has clear facial injuries from the incident.

In the ten months, co-presenters Harris and McGuinness have been doing other work, with Harris making videos and podcasts for Collecting Cars, and McGuinness hosting other BBC shows. Top Gear is no stranger to presenter injuries and crashes, with former presenter Richard Hammond famously crashing a jet-powered dragster in 2006 while filming. The current cast of Flintoff, Harris, and McGuinness have also had a few crashes where they escaped injury but have also been the most stable and entertaining since the departure of Clarkson, Hammond, and James May.

While the BBC denies that the show was canceled, it did not guarantee it would return to air. Top Gear fans can hold out some hope–for now.