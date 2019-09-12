Top Gear Host Freddie Flintoff Suffers 124-MPH Crash in Time Bandit Tricycle

It looks like the next season of Top Gear will once again feature a headline-making vehicular mishap. Host Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff is reported to be "absolutely fine" after a harrowing accident on what's known as a Time Bandit tricycle—a machine that looks like a cross between a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder and a prone bicycle—according to the BBC.

It happened during a drag race against costars Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness. Judging from photographs and video allegedly captured earlier in the day, the trio was out filming a three-car item featuring an Aston Martin Vanquish, Ferrari Portofino, and a Porsche 911. How the Time Bandit trike fit in is unclear but in any case, Flintoff was believed to be traveling at 124 miles per hour when he "ran out of runway."

"He was going flat out," a witness told The Sun. "Then there was an almighty bang. Dust was flying everywhere and everyone raced over."