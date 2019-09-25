Racer Zef Eisenberg Sets Electric Motorcycle Land Speed World Record With 194-MPH Run

Racer Zef Eisenberg set a host of records last weekend at a speed event in North Yorkshire, England, the most impressive of which came when he managed a fastest run of 194.086 miles per hour on a homebuilt, all-electric motorcycle.

The Mad Max Team rider also cranked out a peak GPS speed of 197 mph, earning him the title for the fastest run on an unfaired, or naked, electric motorbike. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) sanctioned the event and determines speed records by calculating time elapsed over a distance instead of measuring trap speeds. World records are based on two successful one-way runs in each direction, and both have to take place within one hour.

Eisenberg’s teammate Daley Mathison helped develop the bike alongside a group of PhD students at Nottingham University and went on to ride it to three podium finishes at the Isle of Man TT. Setting the world speed record with the motorcycle became especially important after Mathison died earlier this year while riding in a Superbike race on the Isle of Man course. Eisenberg promised Mathison's widow that he'd honor her husband by making the bike the fastest electric motorcycle in the world.