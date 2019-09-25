MergeNow Episode #13: Jon Mullen of Righthook, Introduces his Open Scenario Language

As autonomous drive development marches forward and collaboration accelerates, a new need is emerging: a language that can standardize descriptions of driving scenarios. Not only is such a language important for inter- and intra-team collaboration, but it will someday make it possible for regulators to develop a "driver's test" for self-driving cars. Jon Mullen, CTO of the simulation company Righthook, recently created an open scenario language called Scenario Script for precisely these reasons and joins MergeNow to discuss his creation and its applications.

The Scenario Script GitHub repository can be found here.