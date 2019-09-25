Wednesday Tech News Roundup: NIO Down, BYD Possibly Out, More

This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.

NIO Is More China's WeWork Than Its Tesla Killer - Bloomberg

An Effort to Punish China Could Slow the Roll of Electric Buses - Wired

South Korea's Myongshin to build EVs for Chinese brand at ex-GM plant - Reuters

Alibaba unveils its first A.I. chip as China pushes for its own semiconductor technology - CNBC

Israel Hot Spot for Future Mobility Technologies - Steelguru

BlackBerry CEO frets over hackers - Automotive News

Nio plans deep job cuts as losses pile up - Automotive News

China's August rare earth magnets exports to US hit highest since at least 2016 - Reuters

Police Tesla in High-Speed Pursuit Runs Low on Battery Power: Fremont - Nbcbayarea

Toyota preparing next-gen Mirai fuel-cell car for 2020 launch: chairman - Reuters

Electric vehicle start-up bets on ride-sharing - FT

Ex-Uber Engineer Levandowski Publicly Rebuts US Theft Claims - Bloomberg

Velodyne trolls Elon Musk by putting lidar in a Tesla at IAA - Reddit

And finally ...