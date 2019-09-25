Wednesday Tech News Roundup: NIO Down, BYD Possibly Out, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 25, 2019
This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.
- NIO Is More China's WeWork Than Its Tesla Killer - Bloomberg
- An Effort to Punish China Could Slow the Roll of Electric Buses - Wired
- South Korea's Myongshin to build EVs for Chinese brand at ex-GM plant - Reuters
- Alibaba unveils its first A.I. chip as China pushes for its own semiconductor technology - CNBC
- Israel Hot Spot for Future Mobility Technologies - Steelguru
- BlackBerry CEO frets over hackers - Automotive News
- Nio plans deep job cuts as losses pile up - Automotive News
- China's August rare earth magnets exports to US hit highest since at least 2016 - Reuters
- Police Tesla in High-Speed Pursuit Runs Low on Battery Power: Fremont - Nbcbayarea
- Toyota preparing next-gen Mirai fuel-cell car for 2020 launch: chairman - Reuters
- Electric vehicle start-up bets on ride-sharing - FT
- Ex-Uber Engineer Levandowski Publicly Rebuts US Theft Claims - Bloomberg
- Velodyne trolls Elon Musk by putting lidar in a Tesla at IAA - Reddit
And finally ...
- Would you vote for elon musk if he ran for pres? - Bungie