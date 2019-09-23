Arcimoto Begins Deliveries of Newly-Refined FUV

Developing a vehicle is a little like building a house. It doesn't take that long to get the "bones" in place such that you can tell what it will look like, at which point people seem to think it's basically done... when in reality, a good 80% of the work remains. From there the grind of development—tweaking, testing, validating, certifying—seems like it never ends, even though to untrained eyes the thing looks just like it did when you first showed it to them. When I first drove Arcimoto's three-wheeled electric "Fun Utility Vehicle" last summer, it was in a "Beta" configuration that struck me as an interesting and unique vehicle that had fun in spades but was still a bit rough around the edges. The mix of regenerative handbrakes and hydraulic footbrake were a bit awkward to use, the power delivery felt raw and combined with the fast steering things could get a bit jerky. Late last week, after a year of detail work, the Eugene, OR based company started official series production and deliveries so I was anxious to see if they had sufficiently polished up their quirky little whip in time. I caught up with founder Mark Frohnmayer outside a Portland, OR hotel the day after the SOP event, just as he was explaining to a curious onlooker just how much blood, sweat and tears the FUV had taken to get to this point (a lot). He didn't hide the fact that lots of work remains to build up to full production volume, develop and certify several planned options as well as delivery- and first responder-focused variants, but he was anxious to see if I noticed any improvements over last summer's Beta version. So I jumped into the nearest example, shut the new soft half-doors, buckled the BMW C1-sourced double shoulder belts, used the thumb selector to put it into drive and slowly pulled away.

Arcimoto

The first time I drove an FUV, I had taken nearly 10 minutes in the lot behind Arcimoto's Eugene factory to get my bearings with the odd car-motorcycle hybrid controls, and having not been in one for over a year I thought I might need another brief orientation. As it turned out, I didn't. Without even thinking about it, I was able to sit down, get familiar with the controls in a second an get right to the driving experience. The refinement that's gone into the FUV was evident from the very start: both the power delivery and the steering boost have been dialed back, keeping lower-speed maneuvering much smoother and more stable than on the Beta. Where before it seemed that the throttle and steering were each doing their own thing, unbothered by their impact on the other, now they respect each others limits. The slight jerkiness and occasional "oh dear, I've asked for too much steering and throttle at once" feeling I'd experienced before have been polished away from the typical driving experience, leaving a far more planted, tractable and mature experience. One of the big difference makers was unexpected: the bike-style regenerative brake lever has been replaced with a small finger trigger, which allows you to "dial in" just the right amount of regen with surprising precision. Frohnmayer admitted that this change came from Arcimoto's lawyers, who were concerned that customers would think that a bike style lever would offer a bike brake effect rather than a regenerative brake, but aligning form and function turned out to be a surprisingly big win for the user experience. With just the right amount of spring loading, the little finger trigger offers smoothly-ramped regenerative braking that adds a completely new level of engagement to the FUV's unconventional controls.

Arcimoto