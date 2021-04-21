Bugatti Also Had a Record Q1 as Hypercar Sales Explode

Here's another interesting sign that the global economy is heating up and the rich are feeling spendy—Bugatti announced this week that it scored a record quarter to open 2021, delivering more cars over the last three months than any other year in its "modern history," which we take to mean the VW era that started in 1999. Bugatti did not specify the actual number of cars it sold in Q1, though it did indicate that over 300 examples of the 1,500-horsepower Chiron have been sold since production started in 2017, with a further 150 cars now on order.

It's not just the rising tide of the superrich lifting Bugatti's boat, though. The brand has been expanding its lineup to a relatively diverse range of options. Customers can pick from a few different variants of the Chiron, including the more hardcore Chiron Pur Sport or the ultra-limited Chiron Super Sport 300+. Plus there's the Divo, as well as the upcoming Centodieci, inspired by the famed EB110. We're talking about an extremely small customer base, obviously, but there are enough buyers that Bugatti's model expansion strategy has caught some new eyeballs—or at least convinced a few guys that yes, they really do need a third Bugatti in the garage.