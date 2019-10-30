For Sale: DeLorean Hovercraft Replica Made of Plywood That Runs, Drives on Land and Sea

Though it’s not a real DeLorean and wasn’t in an actual movie, the hover-Lorean (De-Hovercar?) has had some time on-screen. It was featured on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, where the late-night hero gets a kick out of the homemade creation. The seller says it’s the “world’s most complicated surfboard” and that he built it from “a bunch of stuff he got at the hardware store."

If bootleg hovercrafts are your thing, get in quick—at the time of publishing this article, there have been eleven bids and the total is up to $5,200.