For Sale: DeLorean Hovercraft Replica Made of Plywood That Runs, Drives on Land and Sea
It actually looks legit and works as intended, despite having been built in some guy's garage.
Have you always wanted to fly a DeLorean like in Back to the Future, but couldn't because it’s all fantasy and Hollywood lies? If the answer is yes, then this Bring a Trailer listing might be the next best thing. A mad lad in California has hand-built a DeLorean hovercraft that kind of flies but appears to work quite well over land and water.
Though it looks like a DeLorean, it’s actually not even close. The seller created the body out of plywood and fiberglass over a Styrofoam slab. It’s said to be about the same size as a real DeLorean and even has gullwing doors and working lights—the faux wheels are even tilted out like the movie car's. The similarities to a real DeLorean end there, however, as the rest of the "running gear" is all hovercraft. The vehicle rides on a custom hover skirt and lift power comes courtesy of a Briggs and Stratton engine. Yet another mower engine at the rear makes the whole rig move by sending power to a 36-inch thrust fan.
Though it’s not a real DeLorean and wasn’t in an actual movie, the hover-Lorean (De-Hovercar?) has had some time on-screen. It was featured on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, where the late-night hero gets a kick out of the homemade creation. The seller says it’s the “world’s most complicated surfboard” and that he built it from “a bunch of stuff he got at the hardware store."
If bootleg hovercrafts are your thing, get in quick—at the time of publishing this article, there have been eleven bids and the total is up to $5,200.
