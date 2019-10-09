First Legally Resold 2017 Ford GT Sells for $1.5M, or Three Times Its Original Price

The first 2017 Ford GT to be resold after its sales embargo's end has netted $1,540,000 at a no-reserve auction in Las Vegas.

The car in question was a limited-run '66 Heritage Edition model, bearing a livery copied from the Chris Amon- and Bruce McLaren-driven GT40 that led a one-two-three finish for Ford at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. It was signed on the auction block by Joey Hand, who captained a Ford GT to a historic class win at Le Mans in 2016.