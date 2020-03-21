First 2018 Ford GT to Hit Auction in Europe Will Likely Sell for Double Its Original Price
Ford did everything in its power to stop supercar scalpers, but the allure of money is just too strong for some people.
Ford has famously tried to dissuade the ultra-wealthy from using its GT supercar as a get-richer-quicker scheme by making buyers promise not to sell their cars for at least two years after purchase. It was all for naught, as it seems, as the first Ford GT to reach auction in Europe is expected to sell for about double what it cost new.
The 609-mile 2018 Ford GT listed for sale by Bonhams is just months past the lift of its two-year sales embargo, allowing it to be resold without threat of legal action from Ford so aggressive that it can make John Cena tap out. An original MSRP of about $450,000 means this GT's owner is likely about to double their money, as Bonhams estimates a hammer price of between $810,000 and $1,000,000, though some previous GTs have claimed sums as high as $1.5 million, leaving open the possibility of even greater profit.
It's easy to understand the hype driving such steep demand for the new GT; its neoclassical styling, 647-horsepower V-6, and authentic racing heritage including a class win at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans could make it the apple of any supercar vlogger's eye. But were it not named for and designed after a more successful racing car, or produced in such limited numbers, one might have a hard time seeing the new GT as being worth it—those who have driven them say they're terrifically fast, though they lack the pantomime of their Italian counterparts at this price point. Others, however, will tell you they're bloody brilliant.
With that in mind, one can't help wondering whether the GT is worth the prices it has so far commanded on the used market, and whether the secondhand buyer of this car is getting the short, expensive end of the stick. They say a fool and his money are soon parted, though, and in this coronavirus-stricken economy, it's hard to sympathize with the kind of person spending six to seven figures on a car they may not be allowed out of the house to drive.
