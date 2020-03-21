First 2018 Ford GT to Hit Auction in Europe Will Likely Sell for Double Its Original Price

It's easy to understand the hype driving such steep demand for the new GT; its neoclassical styling, 647-horsepower V-6, and authentic racing heritage including a class win at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans could make it the apple of any supercar vlogger's eye. But were it not named for and designed after a more successful racing car, or produced in such limited numbers, one might have a hard time seeing the new GT as being worth it—those who have driven them say they're terrifically fast, though they lack the pantomime of their Italian counterparts at this price point. Others, however, will tell you they're bloody brilliant.

With that in mind, one can't help wondering whether the GT is worth the prices it has so far commanded on the used market, and whether the secondhand buyer of this car is getting the short, expensive end of the stick. They say a fool and his money are soon parted, though, and in this coronavirus-stricken economy, it's hard to sympathize with the kind of person spending six to seven figures on a car they may not be allowed out of the house to drive.

