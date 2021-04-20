This Pile of Twisted Metal at a Salvage Auction Used to Be a 2005 Ford GT

Strangely, there's quite a few first-generation Ford GTs that have ended up at salvage auctions—an especially high number given that the automaker only built 4,038 examples. Some are wrecked, while quite a concerning few appear to have burnt up.

While there's no clear-cut reason behind it, we have a theory: too much power.

In fact, that same argument was made by Sami Hayek Jimenez, the brother of actress Salma Hayek, in a lawsuit against Ford after wrecking his sister's 2005 GT on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. He claimed the car sent too much power to the rear wheels, causing it to oversteer. A quick search on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website shows several complaints for drivetrain and suspension failures, though none for excessive power.

As for this car, we're not really sure what the story is behind the carnage. Copart lists the primary damage as "burn," but it looks a little bit too mangled to have suffered spontaneous incineration.

If you're in the market for a rather extensive project, this Ford GT might be your ticket. Just make sure to bring a trailer for transport, and don't expect the keys when you pick it up (not like you'll need them anyway).

