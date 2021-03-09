Ford GT With Paper Tags Splits in Half After Fiery, High-Speed Crash in Los Angeles

Another commenter on the aforementioned Instagram post, however, offers a contradictory account. Claiming to be a member of their family, they allege the Ford driver experienced sudden bleeding in their brain, presumably blacking out with the throttle open.
"This is my brother. Please pray for him," commented @kellijcalhoun. "He had an AVM burst his brain causing this wreck. He didn't lose control, wasn't driving like an idiot, just a freak brain injury while driving. He had emergency brain surgery last night and is in serious condition in the hospital."