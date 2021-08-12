2022 Ford GT ’64 Heritage Edition Honors One of the Oldest Surviving GTs

While the GT/105 prototype isn't the absolute first GT prototype to ever be born (that honor goes to the GT/101 which was sadly scrapped post-LeMans and Monza crash testing alongside GT/102), it is the fifth and part of the first batch of Ford GTs to ever exist. It's the closest thing to the genesis of the GT40 program that's been preserved in its original form as GT/103 and GT/104, while still around and on display at the Shelby Museum in Colorado, have since been repainted.

In any case, this new Ford will be the seventh Heritage Edition GT and the sixth for this generation of car. Previous installments have featured paint jobs tipping their cap to iconic GT40 racers like the Gulf liveried versions that won Le Mans in 1968 and '69 and the black-and-white one that raced there in 1966, among others.

The modern Ford GT is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 making 660 horsepower and comes standard with a titanium Akrapovic exhaust. Slightly different from the naturally aspirated V8 racer this pays homage to.