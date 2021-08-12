2022 Ford GT ’64 Heritage Edition Honors One of the Oldest Surviving GTs

The color scheme matches that of the 1964 GT/105 prototype, which still wears its original livery.

By Chris Tsui
Ford

Next year may be the final one of production for the current-generation Ford GT but it isn't going out without another Heritage Edition that pays tribute to a GT of the past. Mimicking the livery of the only surviving 1964 prototype to still wear its original livery is the 2022 Ford GT '64 Heritage Edition.

Rocking dark blue on Wimbledon White paint, the latest special edition GT will be on display at The Quail and Pebble Beach as part of Monterey Car Week alongside Ford's 1964 GT/105 prototype. The new car's carbon fiber wheels are tinted blue, as are its Alcantara-wrapped seats and dash. Exposed carbon, then, makes up the front splitter, side sills, mirror supports, engine louvers, and rear diffuser.

While the GT/105 prototype isn't the absolute first GT prototype to ever be born (that honor goes to the GT/101 which was sadly scrapped post-LeMans and Monza crash testing alongside GT/102), it is the fifth and part of the first batch of Ford GTs to ever exist. It's the closest thing to the genesis of the GT40 program that's been preserved in its original form as GT/103 and GT/104, while still around and on display at the Shelby Museum in Colorado, have since been repainted.

In any case, this new Ford will be the seventh Heritage Edition GT and the sixth for this generation of car. Previous installments have featured paint jobs tipping their cap to iconic GT40 racers like the Gulf liveried versions that won Le Mans in 1968 and '69 and the black-and-white one that raced there in 1966, among others.

The modern Ford GT is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 making 660 horsepower and comes standard with a titanium Akrapovic exhaust. Slightly different from the naturally aspirated V8 racer this pays homage to.

Got a tip or question for the author about the Ford GT? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

