2020 Ford GT Gets Exposed Carbon Fiber and 660 HP Thanks to Racing Goodies (Updated)

Ford has also made additions and changes to the GT's color options, introducing a Liquid Carbon "paint" job and revising the blue-and-orange Gulf Racing livery. Liquid Carbon is...just that, unpainted carbon fiber sealed under a clear coat. As a sucker for both unpainted carbon and flying buttresses, this looks unquestionably rad. [UPDATE 02/06/2020 9:00 AM EST: Turns out, Liquid Carbon is so labor-intensive that Ford told press at the Chicago Auto Show it doesn't expect to build more than a dozen naked GTs per year.] Naturally, the lucky buyers who opt for Liquid Carbon get the carbon wheels as standard. In a change that we suspect only the nerdiest of Ford nerds will notice, the Gulf color scheme now features a black pinstripe in between the blue and orange elements as a callback to the GT40 that won Le Mans in 1968 and 1969. In addition, the optional number "9" emblazoned down the side of the GT has now been flipped, matching the "6" on the historic race car.