Ford Sues a Bunch of Canadians Over GT Supercar Flipping Scheme

Ford filed a lawsuit against a Canadian Ford GT buyer, and a group of alleged co-conspirators, over an alleged scheme to flip the car for profit, reports Automotive News. According to Ford, that 2018 GT didn't stay in Canada for long as it was resold within weeks of delivery to a buyer in Europe, eventually making its way to a final buyer in Hong Kong. That's one worldly Ford GT. To understand why reselling your own supercar is such a big problem, we've got to go back to Ford's GT sales process. Just getting on the GT's would-be owner's list was quite the ordeal. Ford hand-picked just 7,000 people to buy a GT, this included influencers, celebrities, and others who Ford felt would be able to broadcast the coolness of the car to as many people as possible. You also had to plop down $450,000 for the pleasure. That left many interested parties out in the cold. But to prevent those lucky 7,000 from making a quick buck selling their cars to those who weren't as lucky, Ford instituted a no-flipping clause in its sales contract. Buyers were prohibited from reselling the Ford GT for two years after delivery. Wrestler John Cena was infamously busted for violating this anti-flip rule, which was noted several times in the sales paperwork to make it as clear as possible. (Cena eventually settled with Ford.)

Now another one of those hand-picked buyers has gotten on Ford's bad side: Steven Hudson, the former CEO of both Element Financial Corp. and vehicle servicing firm Engineered Automotive. According to court documents cited by Automotive News, Ford claims that they negotiated with Hudson through a co-plaintiff in this lawsuit, Downtown Ford in Toronto. Hudson never finalized the deal, but rather, a holding company allegedly held by Hudson's ex-business associate and now co-defendant Bradley Nullmeyer, did. Nullmeyer was the former CEO of Element Fleet Management Corp. in Toronto, a company connected to Hudson's former company, Element Financial Corp. Ford claims that it was wasn't aware that Hudson had no ownership stake in this holding company during these negotiations, thus allowing the holding company to purchase the car. Confusing the plot even more, Hudson claims that he didn't know that Nullmeyer's holding company was purchasing this Ford GT in his name. “Mr. Hudson is now aware someone else used his name without authorization," Hudson's lawyer Chris Paliare told Automotive News. "When Ford brought this purchase to his attention, Mr. Hudson cooperated fully in the process [and] provided proof he had no involvement in the initial purchase...nor any subsequent sales transactions.” That being said, Nullmeyer allegedly stored the Ford GT at Hudson's current company, Engineered Automotive, for about a month. Engineered Automotive's court filing denies being "party to any conspiracy" in the sale of the GT.

Just 20 days after the sale, all of the shares in Nullmeyer's holding company were sold to Timothy Quocksister, who serves as the president of Silver Arrow Cars in Victoria, B.C., a high-end auto dealership which primarily sells to overseas buyers. Ontario-based vehicle broker Jeffrey Seigel allegedly negotiated the holding company's sale for a $94,190 U.S. commission from Quocksister. Seigel also received $148,169 U.S. from Nullmeyer, which was described by Justice Edward Morgan as a "secret commission" in court documents. Seigel was accused of lying under oath about his interactions with the holding company in a court decision by Morgan, which Seigel denies. He has since been brought into this complicated court case through a $1,116,810 U.S. third-party claim by Quocksister. Seigel told Automotive News that he cannot discuss the case. Quocksister claims that he didn't know about the resale restriction, but Morgan and Seigel both blew holes in that argument. Seigel testified that he discussed the no-flip rule with Quocksister, and Quocksister himself admitted that he received the confirmation order (which explicitly states the no-resale rule) in a package of material from Seigel.

