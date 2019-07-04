Tracks Be Warned, the $1.2 Million 2020 Ford GT Mk. II Is Here for Your Lap Records

The Drive reached out to Ford to ask whether or not the company would be training prospective customers to handle the immense rigors of the new Ford GT Mk. II. Even the average supercar owner would likely find the Mk. II's capabilities well-past their own, to which a Ford spokesperson said, "We are investigating the potential for a GT Mk. II specific driving school." Furthermore, when asked about the million dollar price, the spokesperson said, "Ford is proud to offer the Ford GT Mk II. The strictly-limited edition, track-only version of the Ford GT answers the question of how much pure performance is in the Ford GT. The price is simply the result of developing a unique vehicle featuring the best elements of the Ford GT race car as well as the production Ford GT. Customers are purchasing the essence of a Le Mans-winning race car with the Ford GT Mk II."

Ahead of the Ford GT Mk. II's launch, Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief of product development, said, “The Ford GT Mk II unleashes the full performance potential of the Ford GT without any artificial performance limitations dictated by racing sanctioning bodies. It’s the closest GT owners can get to the LeMans-winning performance and exhilarating feeling of crossing the finish line in the Ford GT race car.”

Multimatic’s Chief Technical Officer, Larry Holt, added, “The true off-the-hook performance capability of the GT hasn’t yet been fully showcased. The road car is obviously limited by the many global homologation requirements that it must comply with, and the race car suffers from the restriction of the dreaded Balance of Performance, resulting in it being 150 horsepower down to the road car. The Mk. II answers the regularly asked question of how would the car perform with all limitations lifted: the answer is spectacularly.”