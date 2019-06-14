Brand-New Mk2 Ford Escort Rally Car Restomods Being Built by UK Tuner

Restomod cars are one of the hottest topics these days. You have the likes of Singer building up old-school Porsches, modernizing them with newer technology and finishes while others build completely custom tribute cars, like Eagle and its Speedster which is modeled after the E-Type Jaguar. If you’re a fan of European-specification Mark II Ford Escorts and have been feeling a bit left out of the restomod wave, then you’re in luck. Motorsports-Tools.com in the United Kingdom recently teamed up with Great British Sports Cars to develop and build tuned-up Mark II Ford Escorts as cars eligible for new-vehicle registrations in the country.

According to the outlet’s Facebook post, the “new” old Ford Escorts can be registered with current plates after the firm’s been working with the British government for “Individual Vehicle Approval,” a statute that allows the production of a very limited run of vehicles categorized as passenger or special purpose vehicles. Kit cars would also fall under this category, just as another example.