Nissan GT-R Is Dead in Australia After This Year Because of New Crash Regs

The GT-R has long been the flagship of the Nissan brand. In fact, it's held that role for a full 14 years now, having been launched in the distant past of 2007. Time will soon be up for the aging warrior Down Under, however. The Japanese automaker will be withdrawing the GT-R from the Australian market later this year, as reported by Drive.com.au. Rather than a cold, callous decision from a business standpoint, instead it's down to regulatory creep. New regulations regarding side-impact crash testing will come into force in Australia from 1 November 2021, affecting vehicles introduced prior to November 2017. The existing Nissan GT-R can't meet these regulations, thus the automaker can only continue to sell the vehicle up to the end of October this year. All examples sold must be registered prior to 30 June 2022, as well.

Nissan Nissan are expected to round out Australian sales with a limited allocation of NISMO and T-Spec models.

Nissan Australia's statement on the issue notes that "Due to the implementation of Australia’s unique pole side impact design rules (ADR 85), the Nissan GT-R will not be imported into the Australian market after October 31, 2021. Note that this regulation does not apply to existing models in other markets." While this only affects Australian market vehicles, it nonetheless brings into clear relief the true age of the Nissan GT-R. While it's seen regular revisions and updates over its production run, it's still fundamentally a 14-year-old car. Nissan is expected to close out sales in Australia with an allocation of 50 GT-Rs split between the limited-edition T-spec and NISMO models. GT-R sales had slowed recently, moving just 19 units in 2021 thus far. In comparison, Ferrari have sold 115 units this year, and Lamborghini 43 cars of their own.

