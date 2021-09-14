2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec: More Updates as Godzilla Refuses to Die

Not one to completely replace a car too early, Nissan is still updating and trotting out special editions of its now-ancient R35 GT-R. Almost 14 years into the model's production, the company is introducing the 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec, a very limited, special version of the flagship performance car. Nissan says the letter "T" was chosen here to denote "traction" and "trend." The traction part I understand, but trend? Really?
Anywho, the T-Spec gets wider front fenders from the old GT-R Track Edition, forged Rays wheels that can be painted gold, a rear spoiler made of carbon fiber, and carbon-ceramic brakes with brake air guides borrowed from the even higher-performing GT-R Nismo. However, Nissan says the T-Spec's most notable aspect is the fact that it comes in a choice of two iconic GT-R colors: Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple.