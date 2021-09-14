2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec: More Updates as Godzilla Refuses to Die

It's been nearly 14 years since the GT-R started production.

By Chris Tsui
Nissan

Not one to completely replace a car too early, Nissan is still updating and trotting out special editions of its now-ancient R35 GT-R. Almost 14 years into the model's production, the company is introducing the 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec, a very limited, special version of the flagship performance car. Nissan says the letter "T" was chosen here to denote "traction" and "trend." The traction part I understand, but trend? Really? 

Anywho, the T-Spec gets wider front fenders from the old GT-R Track Edition, forged Rays wheels that can be painted gold, a rear spoiler made of carbon fiber, and carbon-ceramic brakes with brake air guides borrowed from the even higher-performing GT-R Nismo. However, Nissan says the T-Spec's most notable aspect is the fact that it comes in a choice of two iconic GT-R colors: Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple.

Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan

JDM fans will likely recognize Millennium Jade as the same shade of light green seen on the R34 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nür. Just 156 out of the 718 Nürs ever made were painted Millennium Jade and the new T-Spec will apparently mark the first time it's offered on a GT-R here in the U.S. The new Midnight Purple paint, however, isn't an exact match of the iconic Midnight Purple from the R34 V-Spec but is rather a "modern interpretation" of that hue. On the inside, surfaces have been turned Mori Green while the headliner is made from Alcantara.

Godzilla's powertrain goes unchanged for the T-Spec, with the same 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V6 sending the usual 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and all four wheels. 

The 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec will cost $140,285. A Nissan spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that production will be limited to just 100 units for Japan and "around 65" units for the United States. A global figure isn't available at this time.

Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan

Got a tip or question for the author about the GT-R T-Spec? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

