2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec: More Updates as Godzilla Refuses to Die

JDM fans will likely recognize Millennium Jade as the same shade of light green seen on the R34 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nür. Just 156 out of the 718 Nürs ever made were painted Millennium Jade and the new T-Spec will apparently mark the first time it's offered on a GT-R here in the U.S. The new Midnight Purple paint, however, isn't an exact match of the iconic Midnight Purple from the R34 V-Spec but is rather a "modern interpretation" of that hue. On the inside, surfaces have been turned Mori Green while the headliner is made from Alcantara.

Godzilla's powertrain goes unchanged for the T-Spec, with the same 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V6 sending the usual 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and all four wheels.

The 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec will cost $140,285. A Nissan spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that production will be limited to just 100 units for Japan and "around 65" units for the United States. A global figure isn't available at this time.