This $435K Gold-Plated and Slammed Nissan GT-R Might Be the Worst Car on Earth

There may very well be modified Lambos out there that are just as tasteless as this, if not more so, but the reason we find this Nissan so exceptionally egregious is because it flies in the face of everything the GT-R was supposed to stand for: a humble brand taking on (and often beating) exotic supercars on the track, speaking softly while holding a big stick, and all that jazz.
Seeing it slammed and wearing nothing but a custom, bright gold embossed suit is a bit like seeing a former world-class athlete drowning in the spoils of his own success and the miseries that come with having to support his now-vapid, socialite family. He's surrounded by shiny, fancy things but not-so-deep down, hates his life and just wants to go out and run, man.