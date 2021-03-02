This $435K Gold-Plated and Slammed Nissan GT-R Might Be the Worst Car on Earth

Some new cars are bad because their manufacturers are going through financial trouble. Some old cars are bad because their owners didn't or couldn't keep up with maintenance. But some cars are bad because their owners straight-up have bad taste. Folks, feast your eyes on what might just be the most terrible example of that last category because this gold-plated and slammed Nissan GT-R might just be the worst car on Earth. The best/worst part? It's on sale now for the equivalent of $435,000 in Dubai (because of course it is).

Decked out entirely in an engraved-gold bodykit, this 2014 GT-R also features aftermarket wheels, a new spoiler, an ultra-aggressive rear diffuser, and a triple-center-exit exhaust system that would actually be pretty cool if the rest of the car weren't so outrageously gaudy. Interior and engine parts have been turned gold as well although not to the same extent as the exterior. It's presumably the dream car of that dude who chooses to adorn his 10-year-old Altima with stick-on chrome vents and window frames from Pep Boys.