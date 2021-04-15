Nissan Built a McDonald's-Themed GT-R NISMO so Ronald Can Finally Smoke the Burger King

It's no longer a surprise to hear the ancient Nissan GT-R will carry on for another year, in the form of a new and more expensive model. After wrapping up its less-than-groundbreaking announcement of the 2022 GT-R Nismo Special Edition, though, Nissan unexpectedly popped open a giant McDonald's Happy Meal box to reveal a gold-wrapped version of the new GT-R, one themed around the iconic Golden Arches. Before you get your hopes up, no, it won't be some bizarro limited-production model, though it will be one a handful of Japanese fast-foodies get to drive.

McDonald's and Nissan built the McDT-R to hype up the GT-R's return to the Happy Meal toy roster in Japan, where the meals are known as the "Happy Set." A hand-sized replica of the gold GT-R will be one of five Tomica-made miniatures included with Happy Set meals in Japan between April 30 and May 13, the other cars on offer being the Suzuki Jimny, Toyota 86, Mitsubishi Delica, and the plain grey GT-R Nismo Special Edition.