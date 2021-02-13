YouTubers Dude Perfect Created the Hot Wheels Track of Your Wildest Dreams

“Welcome to the ride of your life,” Dude Perfect YouTuber Garrett Hilbert says as he sends a Hot Wheels car down a track that is probably a hundred times longer than any track you’ve ever seen.

In case you’re not one of the 55 million subscribers to the Dude Perfect YouTube channel, these five guys from Texas make a ton of money creating and capturing trick shots and sports-related stunts. This particular video features a Rube Goldberg machine (an unnecessarily complicated creation that executes a simple task) for a toy car; at the end, it bumps a golf ball for a hole in one at close range. Navigating jumps, flips, loops, tunnels, and a domino knockdown, a series of Hot Wheels cars tag team to get to the end of the course. It weaves through a house and across the patio, crossing the pool and splashing through a water hazard along the way; and Coby, Cody, Tyler, and Cory flip water bottles (one of their specialties) and drive RC trucks across the tracks.