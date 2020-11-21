The Drive Picks: The Best Car Toys for Black Friday
From RC Cars to Ride-Ons to Lego, here are fun gift ideas for kids of all ages
Is there anything more fun than sending a fast RC car over bumps and jumps? Kids and adults alike will love the thrill of driving the Monster Jam Grave Digger All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck. Walmart is knocking $15 off the price of this cool RC car to bring its price down to $84 ahead of Black Friday. Equipped with working lights and oversized rubber tires with custom tread and traction, this USB-rechargeable RC vehicle is built to a 1:6 scale. You can take it off-roading, roll it over just about anything, and tackle all kinds of obstacles like it’s a real monster truck.
Regular Price: $99
Sale Price: $84
You Save: $15
Speed, excitement, and awesome action—that’s what kids want from a holiday gift, and that’s what they’ll get from the Hot Wheel Colossal Crash Track Set. This super cool set is on sale right now at Best Buy for just $49.99, a $50 discount off its full retail price of $99.99. Young Hot Wheels fans will absolutely love this track, which extends in a figure-8 shape that measures over five feet wide. It includes high-speed bolsters for multiple Hot Wheels cars, and kids can launch cars right into the air or the crash zone to perform impressive students. It’s a whole lot of fun alone or with friends.
Regular Price: $99.99
Sale Price: $49.99
You Save: $50
If you’ve ever wanted to build your own Porsche 911, now’s your chance. Well, at least in Lego land. Amazon is offering a $30 discount on the amazing Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR Building Set, bringing the price down to just $119.95. Designed for kids (and adults) ages 10 and older, this kit offers 1,580 Lego pieces to build a replica of the famous Porsche sports car—complete with engine. With realistic details like an aerodynamic body, working steering, and a track map, this brick-by-brick model is fun to build and includes cool STEM elements too, for a little learning along the way. A perfect Christmas gift for your kids—or yourself.
Regular Price: $149.99
Sale Price: $119.95
You Save: $30.04
Every kid wants the chance to drive their very own vehicle, and Walmart’s Black Friday deal on the Best Choice Products 6V Ride-On SUV gives them the chance to do exactly that. This SUV puts kids in the driver’s seat, giving them a realistic foot pedal accelerator, LED headlights, and a built-in horn to hit the road (or the sidewalk) with. There’s even a built-in aux outlet so kids can plug in electronic devices and play their own music. Available in pionk, black, blue, and red, it features a safe max speed of just 2.5 miles per hour and includes a remote control, so parents can take charge and keep little drivers safe, too.
Regular Price: $142.99
Sale Price: $114.99
You Save: $28
Kids can get behind the wheel of a sleek Mercedes-Benz SUV—and you can get it at a discount starting on Black Friday. Target is marking down the Rollplay Mercedes-Benz 6V GL450 SUV to just $129.99, a $70 discount off its usual price of $199.99. With a 6 volt motor, this luxury ride-on SUV can hit a max speed of 2.5 miles per hour. And it comes loaded with a ton of cool features, like working LED headlights, an MP3 audio jack, and a working radio. Little drivers can even hit the steering wheel for realistic driving sounds, and they’ll be able to drive on all terrain with rubber traction wheels.
Regular Price: $199.99
Sale Price: $129.99
You Save: $70
We can’t imagine a little guy who wouldn’t love to find a crash tower under the tree on Christmas morning. Heck, we’d be psyched! Right now, you can get the Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Set for just $38.88—a $10 discount off its usual price. This cool set stands over 2.5 feet tall, includes a motorized booster, and comes with one car. Kids can enjoy both racing action and some fun crashes along the way, with parking for over 20 Hot Wheels cars and a track that includes multiple thrilling loops. Multiple cars can race at the same time, and the whole goal of this track is to create some pretty epic crashes.
Regular Price: $49.99
Sale Price: $38.88
You Save: $11.11
Know a kid who has an extensive collection of Hot Wheels? It’ll be hard to find a better gift than the Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage. On Black Friday, one of Target’s biggest car toy deals will be on this playset for more than 140 Hot Wheels cars with a track and garage over two feet tall. Featuring enough room for a huge collection of Hot Wheels plus other cool perks, like a jet plane, landing pad, car wash, tune-up garage, and race track, kids will find endless ways to play with this extensive set. There’s even an elevator that can carry 23 cars at one time.
Regular Price: $199.99
Sale Price: $119.99
You Save: $80
Whether it’s an addition to your own RC car collection or a gift for someone else, the New Bright 1:8 Scale FF R/C Showcase Sports Car is a great buy this Black Friday. Target is knocking $30 off the price, bringing this $59.99 sports car down to just $29.99. Designed to look and run like a real mid-engine performance sports car, this RC model comes with functioning LED headlights, realistic engine sounds, and a working horn. It even connects to up to six other RC vehicles with 2.4 GHz technology, so you can race simultaneously.
Regular Price: $59.99
Sale Price: $29.99
You Save: $30
Walmart is offering a whopping $120 off the Best Choice Products 12V Ride-On Jeep. Usually sold for $299.99, this Black Friday you’ll be able to score the kids’ ride-on truck for just $179.99. And this one cool truck. Designed for riders aged 36 months (3 years) or older, it’s powered by a 12v motor and includes all the bells and whistles of a real truck: an adjustable seatbelt, LED headlights, lockable doors, and an off-road mesh windshield. The truck even sits on traction tires that are suitable for all types of terrain. Kids can reach speeds of up to 2.8 miles per hour, and a parent remote control is included.
Regular Price: $299.99
Sale Price: $179.99
You Save: $120