Are you looking to save big on cool car toys and fun auto gifts for the holidays? You’d better get shopping. Car toys are expected to be a huge hit this Black Friday, with retailers dropping prices and offering huge discounts on everything from ride-on toy cars to slot car tracks to Hot Wheels sets and everything in between.

If you’re shopping for kids who love cars or want to get in on the action yourself as a kid at heart, you aren’t going to want to miss the big Black Friday deals to be found on a vast array of car toys.

Whether you’re looking for the hottest Lego sets that build cool car models or the latest RC cars that zip around with speed, there are going to be a ton of car toys on sale this Black Friday. (Editor’s Note: Prices were valid at press time, but deals expire, products sell out, and prices can change.)