The red pinstriping on the 20-inch Rays forged aluminum wheels will only come on the Special Edition while the blue-ish Stealth Gray paint is exclusive to the Nismo GT-R. Only protected by glossy clear coat, meanwhile, is a carbon fiber hood. Nissan has also given this Special Edition GT-R its new logo on the trunk lid and center caps, as well as finished the signed aluminum engine plaque in the Special Edition-exclusive color.
Speaking of, this car's hand-assembled, 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 still makes 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque but has apparently been "dialed in with tighter tolerances" in regards to its piston rings, connecting rods, crankshaft, and valve gear parts, promising snappier revs and turbos that spool up quicker.