Even though it first came on the scene all the way back in 2007, the Nissan GT-R is still being produced today. Nissan would like us to remind everybody of this fact with the introduction of yet another special edition: the aptly-named Nissan GT-R Nismo Special Edition.

Early in the GT-R's life cycle, Nissan was pretty good about giving Godzilla power bumps and other mechanical changes pretty much every year. However, other than a significant facelift in 2017, the improvements since have been fewer, less significant, and further between as time went on. Hence, this Special Edition Nismo GT-R gets new paint, red trim on its wheels, a carbon hood, some tighter engine tolerances, and not much else.