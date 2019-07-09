2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo Pricing Jumps $35K to Eye-Watering $210,740
The 50-year-old Godzilla boasts several improvements and new turbochargers from its GT3 racing sibling. But are they worth the price tag?
Nissan has forever changed the way that the world thinks of the letters "GT-R" since the introduction of its high-performance car exactly fifty years ago. For the 2020 Nissan GT-R, the automaker is celebrating a half-century of its iconic masterpiece, as well as the rich heritage it has brought to the world during that time. However, none of these accolades will come cheap.
Nissan will release several variants of the GT-R to North America while dropping the lowest-priced "Pure" package from the lineup. As such, potential buyers can now choose from the GT-R Premium, GT-R Track Edition, and GT-R NISMO, each one priced at a premium when compared to the last.
The GT-R Premium is the most affordable of the lot, starting at $113,540. While Nissan has kept the power output from its 3.8-liter V-6 at a respectable 565 horsepower, it does note that the GT-R now features a pair of revised turbochargers under the hood. Owners will also find a new set of RAYS 20-inch forged wheels, burnished titanium exhaust tips, new headlight inlay colors, and a premium interior hand-stitched in "Hai Gray."
Nissan has also decided to add a limited number of 50th Anniversary Editions to its GT-R Premium lineup, so for an up-charge of $8,500 (bringing the starting price to $122,040), owners will be celebrating the birthday of perhaps one of the most famous cars in motoring history. Buyers will be able to purchase the vehicle in three heritage-era two-tone exterior colors, all with livery meant to pay respect to the Japan GP series.
Next in line comes the GT-R Track Edition, priced at $145,540 and meant for buyers who want a little more show-and-go for their dollar. For 2020, Nissan has decided to step up its game and bring the full 600 horsepower from the NISMO GT-R down to this level. Nissan has also included several other performance-enhancing tweaks to the Track Edition, including engine and suspension tuning, body stiffness, weight reduction components, Recaro seats, as well as various carbon-fiber bits.
But the pièce de résistance lies in the GT-R NISMO; a $210,740 sports car aimed at those who are serious about their performance. The NISMO edition gets new "race-proven" turbochargers (plucked directly from Nissan's GT-R GT3 race car) with revised engine and gearbox tuning to match. The overall vehicle mass has also been reduced and now features revised suspension components and carbon ceramic brakes.
Whether you're a GT-R lover or a general automobile enthusiast, Nissan's premium sports coupe is definitely a car that turns heads—but it does so at a price. It's fun to see Nissan embracing the GT-R heritage and toying with the car's overall looks, but disappointing that the 50th Anniversary Package is only available on the car's lower-end trims. Nevertheless, here's to 50 more years of Godzilla.
