Found for Auction: 1-of-500 1990 Nissan Skyline GT-R Nismo Is a Stateside Rarity

The 1989-1994 Nissan Skyline GT-R, known simply as the R32, is arguably the most significant member of the Skyline family and was voted as such by Nissan fans for good reason. The car wasn't just a smash hit on the street but also in motorsport, dominating almost every competition it entered, especially in Group A touring car racing. The R32 wouldn't be able to even participate in those prestigious races if not for the Skyline GT-R Nismo, a street-legal version of the competition car built to meet Group A's 1990 homologation requirements. Group A required that 500 GT-R Nismos be built, and Nissan built another 60 to be used as race cars.

Number 279 of the 500 road-going units built is currently for sale on Bring a Trailer, and it's a must-have for the Skyline enthusiast wanting something a little more special than the droves of regular R32 GT-Rs that have made their way stateside since the 25-year import ban lifted in 2014. Like every other R32 Nismo, this example features a Gun Grey exterior with black interior and retains the standard car’s five-speed manual transmission in addition to the sweet 2.6-liter, twin-turbocharged inline-six engine.