This Secret Warehouse Holds a Huge Collection of Vintage Nissan Skylines, and They're All for Sale

What’s more impressive is how cheap the asking prices are. Granted, most of the cars aren’t the top-specification GT-R V-Spec models that usually command higher prices. But rather, one naturally-aspirated Skyline R34 coupe had an asking price of around 70,000 Yen, or the equivalent to approximately $7,000, while another R34 naturally aspirated Skyline sedan could be had for the equivalent of just $2,000. Trust Kikaku’s asking price for a turbocharged R34 Skyline? Around $9,000. According to SAMMIT, such prices beat those often seen at auctions for the same cars.

Already own an R32, R33, or R34? Trust Kikaku also has a massive selection of unused stock parts for those cars.

The past couple of years have been exciting times for enthusiasts of the Skyline. The model’s been on an uptick since many of the R32 and R33 generation cars have been reaching the age of 25 years or older, making them eligible for import into the United States. R34s, however, have a few years before they reach that point.

If you are interested in buying one of Trust Kikaku’s mint R34s, SAMMIT learned that the retailer offers storage options for as low as $50 per month, should you want to claim an R34 now and have Trust Kikaku hold the car at its warehouse until it can be imported legally.