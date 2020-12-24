Track Photos of Italdesign's $1,000,000 Nissan GT-R50 Make Us Wish This Car Was $3

Limited to 50 units, the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign was fine-tuned at Italy's Tazio Nuvolari circuit in Cervesina. That's where the coachbuilder, now owned by the VW Group through Lamborghini, routinely completes all dynamic tests necessary for vehicles to be approved for different markets. Pandemic or not, the production GT-R50 is more or less on schedule, with the first vehicles set to be delivered to customers in late 2020 and early 2021.

In the meantime, we're just glad to see Italdesign's validation prototype after the golden show car made its rounds across the globe. Prototypes are great, and given their similar color theme, we could even see a race between this hand-built wonder and Bentley's Bacalar "Car Zero" going down in an ideal world.

Needless to say, while costing around half of what Bentley is charging, the comparatively affordable Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign can still be ordered with a fancy paint job, with customers also being able to customize their cars with one of the liveries that made the history of the GT-R.

Falken Motorsports R34, anybody?