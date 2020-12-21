This Vintage Barn-Find Nissan Skyline GT-R Could Be Your Next Winter Project

Beloved though the Nissan Skyline GT-R may be, there are many who don't remember the car that came between the original Hakosuka and the 1990s Godzilla. Nicknamed the Kenmeri for its ad campaign featuring a couple named Ken and Mary, the redesigned Skyline GT-R hit the market shortly before 1973's infamous oil crisis and changes to emissions laws, culling demand for the car, of which Nissan ended up building just 197. Of this number, an even smaller proportion has been seen regularly on the roads, because at least one of their numbers was tucked away in storage until recently when it was unearthed and listed for sale on Yahoo! Auctions Japan.

This Skyline is claimed to be a rarity among rarities, being one of only seven Kenmeri painted this shade of red from the factory according to the seller. Its odometer is said to read 31,000 miles, which are hardly extreme wear on its 2.0-liter S20 inline-six, or associated five-speed manual. While the 160 horsepower and 130 pound-feet of torque they originally produced aren't earth-shattering by modern standards, they're ample in a car weighing 2,524 pounds and would make it a delightful driver after a much-needed restoration.