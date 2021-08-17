2023 Nissan Z: This 400-HP, Manual Throwback Is What You Asked For

Put That Thing in Sport
There will be two drive modes on automatic Zs: standard and sport. Naturally, sport mode alters the steering and dynamic vehicle control system for more athletic driving and turns on the presumably speaker-based active sound enhancement because it just wouldn't be a performance car in 2021 without some of that.
Manual Zs, however, do not appear to have any drive modes probably because Nissan has wisely assumed that anybody driving a manual Z is, mentally, always in sport mode.
One Z, Two Trims, and a Special Edition
As you might have already gathered, the 2023 Nissan Z will be available in two trims: the base Sport or the (probably) more expensive Performance, both of which can be had with either transmission choice. In addition to the aforementioned bigger wheels, tires, and manual rev-matching, the Performance Z also adds bigger brakes, launch control (a rear-drive Nissan first), a mechanical clutch-type limited-slip differential, sportier-tuned suspension, small spoilers on the front and rear (the one on the front was developed using know-how gained from GT-R development), heated mirrors, powered leather seats with different bolstering, a premium leather steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and, for those who opt for the nine-speed auto, the same shift paddles out of the GT-R.