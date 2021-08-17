2023 Nissan Z: This 400-HP, Manual Throwback Is What You Asked For

It's here, folks. A whole 13 years after the 370Z first went into production, its successor is finally here. Say hello to the 2023 Nissan Z. Nope, not the 400Z, not the 390Z. Not even the 370Z 2.0. Just Z. Here are the headline facts and figures you need to know: It's coming to U.S. dealers next spring which means, yes, it's a 2023 model year car. It'll make 400 horsepower from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. And, judging by the excitement it's generated within The Drive's Slack newsroom, it looks the business.

Yes, it has a manual. No, Nissan has not announced pricing just yet. But there's still a lot to dig into.