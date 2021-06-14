Nissan Z Proto: Here's What We Learned After Seeing It in Person

Without a big infotainment screen sticking out of the top of the dash like a miniature drive-in movie theater, the interior feels a tad outdated, but I think it's for the best. It looks modern enough. Otherwise, it appears functional but certainly could be a little fresher with the addition of frivolities like accent lighting, which appeared to be missing here. The window switches and some of the other buttons appeared a little dated, like some of the switchgear in the Sentra I reviewed, but those are small issues that in no way make or break the new Z's cabin.

There's the classic three-gauge stack Z cars are known for sunk into the dashboard, a digital instrument cluster, and of course, a six-speed stick. The seats looked nicely contoured and there's an interesting use of textiles on the seating surfaces. Hopefully some of this good upholstery makes it into production.

Answering Your Questions About the Z

Since Nissan wouldn't tell me much about future specs, the only questions I could really answer were design- and dimension-oriented. Everything else is based on compiling all the leaked information I currently have at my disposal.

Q: Please describe the cargo capacity. I don't expect to fit a family of five in there, but would there be room for cat carriers in back?...Basically, could it replace a GTI for someone more concerned with carrying stuff than passengers? — divbyzero

There is about three feet of space behind the crossbars you see pictured above. The roofline isn't super high and I couldn't climb back there to get a great idea of how big it was, but there's a reasonable amount of space for something like a cat carrier. I think one or two would definitely fit.

I'm not sure if it could replace a GTI just because of the roof height and lack of rear seats, but the existing space in the new Z is longer than it appears in the image I posted.

Q: If you can grab a picture or two of the back hatch area with a flash, that would be great. Most pictures of that area so far have been pretty dark and lacking detail. — Eric Arnsbarger

Unfortunately, the car's rear glass is completely blacked out, which made it hard to take any photos from the outside and the inside. It was difficult to focus either my phone camera or my DSLR back there for the same reason, but I got the best I could without being able to climb into the car.

Q: When does the production version go on sale, how much will it cost (Supra 3.0 money or Mustang GT money), is it on a new platform or an updated version of the 370Z's (how much is carried over if the latter)? — Matthew L

Orders for the new Z will allegedly begin on Nov. 15, 2021, although with the state of global supply chains, who really knows. The Bronco, for instance, has been delayed several times already. As for when they will ship to dealers, Nissan is already clearing out 370Z stock, but a formal date for deliveries has not been made public. The car will be formally revealed on Aug. 17, 2021.