It Sure Looks Like Nissan Has Finally Killed the 370Z

Oh, Nissan 370Z, we love you, but it's been tough watching you limp on these last several years. Seeing you just keep on living without any obvious zest for life in the form of updates or strong sales made us wonder how you were sticking it out for so long. That is, until you stopped, and up and disappeared on us without saying goodbye.

Indeed, it appears dealer stocks of new 2020 370Zs—the most recent model year—are all but exhausted, with searches of CarsDirect and Cars.com returning zero new examples nationwide, and CarGurus just two, both located in Natchez, Mississippi. Given how sales of 370Zs have dried up in first-quarter 2021 to a paltry 28 cars, according to Nissan's own numbers, this likely isn't because Z production has been crippled by the worsening chip shortage. In all likelihood, this signals Nissan has, after more than 12 years, built its last 370Z.