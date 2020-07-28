Congratulations to the Philippines, Which Can Finally Buy the Nissan 370Z as of This Month

Just in case you forgot that the world we live in has turned into the Twilight Zone this year, I've come bearing a modicum of more strange news: this month, Nissan decided to launched the 370Z—an 11-year-old car—as a brand-new offering in the Philippines.

Nissan has a history of being conservative with its vehicle offerings in the Filipino market. It wasn't until late-2016 that Nissan even offered the GT-R for sale in the country, but according to a Nissan spokesperson, the response for the automaker's most premium sports car platform was so great that it convinced the brand the 370Z—for years later.

Let's be clear, bringing any car to a new market isn't something achieved by snapping your fingers. Automakers have this process down to a science, examining fiscal considerations, market readiness, and homologation requirements before giving any project a green light for a particular segment.

Despite first teasing the possible introduction of the 370Z at the Philippine International Motor Show in 2018, the car simply had to tick all of Nissan's boxes before it would even consider domesticating the platform.