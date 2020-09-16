The Nissan Z Proto Is a Remastered Compilation Album of the Z-Car's Greatest Hits

It's been a long time coming to say the least, but it's finally happening. Officially, this is the Nissan Z Proto—as in prototype—but in reality, what you see before you is basically the next Nissan Z, the awaited successor to the now 12-year-old 370Z sports coupe. The coming production car might have a few small tweaks, but it will generally look like this, so take it all in. There aren't any performance specs to share yet, though Nissan says the Z Proto has a twin-turbo V6 and a six-speed manual transmission. Here we go.

Styling-wise, the Z Proto is pretty much as promised: a compilation album of its ancestors' greatest hits remastered with modern tech. The long-hooded, short-decked proportions are classic Z. Its LED headlight signatures are directly inspired by the lamps found on the Japan-only 240ZG of the '70s while its taillights pay tribute to the 300ZX from the bubble-era '90s. Even the yellow paint is an homage to a particularly popular color choice found on both the 240Z and 300ZX.