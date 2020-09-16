This Is the Next-Gen Nissan Z That Could've Been

The Nissan 370Z had been on the market for 11 years. The Japanese giant sure took its time, but finally, we have the physical promise of a new Nissan sports car in the name of the Z Proto. This upcoming, seventh-generation Z-car will be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 connected to a manual or an automatic gearbox, possibly packing 400 horsepower or more. When it comes to its design, we see the Z Proto concept as a remastered compilation album of the Z-cars' greatest hits. Thanks to all the material published at its launch, we can also show how Nissan landed on this evolutionary throwback look instead of a transitional one, thus combining "heritage and newness," according to the team.

Unfortunately for European fans, regardless of how the final production car will shape up, the next Z won't follow the Jaguar F-Type and Toyota Supra in being offered with a four-cylinder powertrain, leading Nissan to skip the European market entirely. According to the company, tightening emission regulations and a shrinking sports car market are to blame for an impossible business case. Meanwhile, these official sketches show us a Z car concept that didn't make it off the paper at all: