2020 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition: Honoring Half a Century of Japanese Sports Cars

Believe it or not, the Nissan 370Z turns 10 years old this year, but that isn’t stopping Nissan from celebrating one of its halo sports cars with a special edition at this year's New York International Auto Show. Meet the 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition, a unique take on the current 370Z that pays tribute to the year the original Datsun 240Z arrived on U.S. shores a half a century ago. More specifically, the 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition takes inspiration from the original #46 BRE (Brock Racing Enterprises) Datsun 240Z, the star car of the SCCA National Championships from the 1970s, driven by none other than John Morton.

Nissan USA

Brock Racing Enterprises sources its roots from Pete Brock, a renowned automotive designer, author, and photojournalist who made his fame working with the original Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Brock established his own racing design firm and team, which is where BRE comes from. During a time when domestic automakers dominated the motorsports scene in North America, BRE specifically began working with Datsun, Toyota, and Hino in its earliest days.

Nissan USA

"It's no secret that the Datsun 240Z started the ball rolling for Japanese sports cars in the U.S.," said Ivan Espinosa, Nissan vice president of global product strategy and planning. "Almost as well known in Z history is how Peter Brock's competition-tuned 240Z changed the American motorsports landscape. After the BRE 240Z debuted in 1970, Nissan/Datsun became one of the most successful companies in American motorsports – with thousands of victories over the past five decades."

Nissan USA