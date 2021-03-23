This May Be the Production 2022 Nissan 400Z, With a Factory Ducktail Spoiler

Every sighting of a new Nissan Z prototype is a chance to figure out if the execs were joshing us when they said the Z Proto was pretty much the final design, or if we've got a whole other thing coming our way. This time, our look at the next Z apparently comes straight out of the factory that makes the current one, where someone photographed or a pair of test cars with new colors of paint and some fresh design details.

This collection of images spread via NewNissanZ.com, which appears to have captured some of the images from an unattributed Instagram video. The forum's administrator claims the images were captured at Nissan's Tochigi Plant in Japan, though a post shared by Z1Motorsports says they were shot in the United States. Regardless, they show a pair of cars, one in silver with a black roof like the original yellow Z Proto, and one in grey with a color-keyed roof.