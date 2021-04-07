Check Out the New Nissan Z's Throwback Blue Interior

Already rocking quite a few nods to its predecessors in its exterior design, what looks like a production-ready version of the upcoming Nissan Z has been spotted once again. This time, there's a clear reference to the original Datsun 240Z in its interior color choice. Seen on the NissanZClub forum and elsewhere around the internet is a candid shot of the new Z's cabin upholstered in a shade of blue that pretty clearly calls back to the O.G. Z from the '70s.

I can't personally say I'm all that big a fan of blue interiors but it should be a cool option for old school Z diehards who'd like their new version to look as much like their first Z as possible. Of course, we've already seen leaked photos of other copies of this car in less flamboyant colors like this silver-on-black one featuring a little ducktail spoiler. If you'd like your new Nissan sports car to have a sea-of-black interior like 99 percent of the other cars on the road, you'll almost certainly have that option. Paint and upholstery color options aside, Nissan is still remaining coy about what exactly is under the hood of the new Z. A six-speed manual and an automatic transmission option are confirmed as is a twin-turbo V6 but specifically what V6 and the amount of power it'll generate remains unofficial.

