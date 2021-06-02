I'm Going to See the New Nissan Z Proto Tomorrow. What Do You Want to Know About It?

Tomorrow morning I'll be attending an event hosted by Nissan. At this event, there will be several cars and a few concepts made by the automaker, among them the new Z Proto. I'm going to take a lot of photos and get as much information as I can, which is why I'm turning to you.

What I want from you, dear reader, is a burning question or two. I'll be bringing a DSLR and posting some Instagram stories (follow us here!), so expect a fair amount of content in real time. I'm not sure how in-depth they'll let me go, (the Nissan spokesperson's exact words were, "I will also have the Z Proto there on display for you to check out.") but I'm going to to pry as much detail as possible from Nissan engineers and possibly Brie Larson: "Say, exactly how much power will the production car make, anyway?"