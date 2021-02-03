2021 Nissan Sentra Review: I Wanted This Car to Give Up

The first is that the sound system is surprisingly high quality. The second is that it's very easy to park.

Getting a cheap car right is, admittedly, difficult. In the face of dwindling yet solid competition from Kia, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, and others, it may seem unsurprising that the new Nissan Sentra falls a little short. It falls more than a little short, though. As far as I've been able to tell, there are two (2) significantly good things about this car.

That doesn't mean that everything else about the car is bad. It means that not a lot stands out as good, not even for the money. The starting price of a top-trim Nissan Sentra SR is $22,675, which is probably worth it. Heck, even a base model that starts at $19,410 is likely still a pretty good deal. However, the price of my loaded test car was $25,910, which is definitely not.

Despite being all-new as of two years ago, the Sentra still feels much older, and I recommend you get a Honda Civic or something instead. But let me give you some more details, first.

The 2021 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR, By the Numbers

Base Price (As Tested) : $22,675 ($25,910)

: $22,675 ($25,910) Powertrain : 2.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-four | continuously-variable transmission | front-wheel-drive

: 2.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-four | continuously-variable transmission | front-wheel-drive Horsepower : 149 horsepower @ 6,400 RPM

: 149 horsepower @ 6,400 RPM Torque : 146 pound-feet @ 4,400 RPM

: 146 pound-feet @ 4,400 RPM EPA Fuel Economy : 28 mpg city | 37 highway | 32 combined

: 28 mpg city | 37 highway | 32 combined Curb Weight : 3,084 pounds

: 3,084 pounds 0-60 mph: 10 seconds (est.)

10 seconds (est.) Quick Take: Buy a base model if you buy a new Sentra.

The Sentra's been around long enough now that it shouldn't need any introduction. But just in case, it's Nissan's compact sedan, something that competes against the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3, and a few others in an ever-dwindling segment that pretty much only the Asian automakers still desire to compete in. The Sentra is small but spacious, it gets good fuel economy, and it's affordable.

This Sentra, in particular, is important because it's the successor to what was a truly bad car. Well, it wasn't a bad car, maybe—there are very few truly bad cars left on the market these days. But some cars are always better than others, and the last Sentra, stuck with a less powerful 1.8-liter engine, less equipment, and a sad continuously variable transmission still unfortunately in this car, wasn't the best use of your money. By the end, even a facelift couldn't hide the economy car looks and the dated interior.

The new Sentra, on account of its sharp exterior styling and interesting-at-a-glance interior, should've been a big upgrade as compared to the old car, but it's really not. Key parts of the interior outside of the flashy press photos just aren't where they should be, most other parts of the car refuse to raise any eyebrows, and the transmission, well...

The CVT Deserves Death

The first, biggest reason is the CVT. For those unfamiliar with these, there are no gears, just an ever-adjusting metal belt between two spool-shaped things that change ratios as they're adjusted by a computer. Sometimes they work fine, but this one really doesn't. I wanted the transmission—let me add the word "desperate"—I desperately wanted the transmission to just stop trying.

CVTs have become more common in recent years in the name of fuel economy. Nissan went bigger on this than just about any automaker, but Subaru and Toyota use them too. They aren't especially known for enabling sporty driving, but to be clear, it's not like all CVTs act like this one. Toyota's CVTs, for instance, are much more responsive and smooth. I have been in a few Toyotas for long trips before I even realized they were CVT-equipped. That's unfortunately not the case here.

Any performance this car's 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine truly has—and it doesn't feel like a lot—is seriously hampered by the Jatco CVT installed in this Sentra. Not only do you have to live in constant fear of it actually destroying itself, but the way it responds to throttle application is just... it's truly pathetic.

It's slow, and it artificially fakes shifts by holding certain RPMs and then dropping from them rapidly, just like an automatic box with physical gears would. This is, of course, to make you believe it doesn't actually have a CVT. I mean, that's pretty pathetic in its own right, but when it actually goes about trying to fake shifts, it's like... please just give up. It's almost sad. I kept thinking, please, just stop doing this. And then it does another fake upshift and, oh god, I'm sure you're hurting yourself. Please, just end it.

"EEEEEEEEEEUUUUUUUUUUUUUGGGGGGHHHHH"

"Oh no, don't..."

"EUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO"

I began to wonder if there was a mode where I could turn off the fake gear changes, but there wasn't. Remember the scene from The Office where they try to get Kevin to eat vegetables? Another employee goes, "Stop, you're killing him!" This car faking shifts was like that. And if you listen carefully, you can actually hear the CVT's belt doing its business inside the transmission case when you're driving along. It sounds like the anchor on a really tiny ship dropping whenever you're on the throttle.

The only respite for this condition is to turn up the music, which thankfully comes piped out of what is actually a very good sound system for the money. Every range is crisp, clear and there's very little distortion as you turn up the volume higher. Trust me, I did.

A Good Sound System, but Not Much Else