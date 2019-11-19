2020 Nissan Sentra Moves Upmarket With New Styling, Platform, and Safety Tech

Nissan might be rolling out crossovers like the Rogue and Kicks and pickup trucks like the Titan and Titan XD, but it certainly isn’t giving up sedans. As a result, it's completely re-vamped its best-selling model in the United States: the all-new 2020 Sentra.

With over six million deliveries to date, Nissan wanted to make sure it didn’t stray too far from the four-door's successful formula. With the new Sentra’s aesthetics, it’s clear that the company dedicated a great amount of effort to make sure the new model carried the torch with pride but also with a new and energizing attitude.